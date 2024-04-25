LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.80% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

25 Apr 2024, 3:42:17 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,634.70, down 1.80%
25 Apr 2024, 3:30:09 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,642.35, down 1.94%. The day's high was ₹4,687.75 and low was ₹4,591.50, and the total traded volume stood at 1,477,714.
25 Apr 2024, 3:18:05 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 3:12:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,393.75, Nifty at 22,582.55 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 540.81 points to 74,393.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 180.15 to 22,582.55 points as of 15:10 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 3:03:57 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
25 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:31:41 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.03%; m-cap at 1.37 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
25 Apr 2024, 2:15:35 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,153.05. At last count, the stock was down 2.38% at ₹4,629.90.
25 Apr 2024, 1:49:23 PM IST
1,020,693 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 1,020,693 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
25 Apr 2024, 1:17:03 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,153.05. At last count, the stock was down 2.71% at ₹4,602.00.
25 Apr 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary
25 Apr 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
25 Apr 2024, 12:04:29 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.59 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.00 times its price-to-book ratio.
25 Apr 2024, 11:48:21 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:34:16 AM IST
The IT - Software company saw 720,739 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,999.51, Nifty at 22,365.10 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 146.57 points to 73,999.51 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.30 to 22,365.10 points as of 11:15 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks
25 Apr 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 493,356.
25 Apr 2024, 10:17:42 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share lost 0.35% today, the scip is down 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.