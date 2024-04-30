LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.86% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,706.00, down 0.86%
30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,706.00, down 0.76%. The day's high was ₹4,778.60 and low was ₹4,699.95, and the total traded volume stood at 362,380.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:09 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:00:45 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
30 Apr 2024, 2:48:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.51%; m-cap at 1.40 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
30 Apr 2024, 2:17:58 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd: 52-week high & low
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,424.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.40% at ₹4,719.95.
30 Apr 2024, 1:47:44 PM IST
223,585 LTIMindtree Ltd shares change hands
The IT - Software company saw 223,585 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
30 Apr 2024, 1:17:25 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 1:01:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary
30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
30 Apr 2024, 12:02:49 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.69 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 7.03 times its price-to-book ratio.
30 Apr 2024, 11:48:42 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:32:35 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,899.08, Nifty at 22,765.90 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 227.80 points to 74,899.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 122.50 to 22,765.90 points as of 11:15 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:12 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 52,047.
30 Apr 2024, 10:17:56 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
