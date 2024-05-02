LTIMindtree Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.35% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares close at ₹4,692.70, down 0.35%
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd closed at ₹4,693.00, down 0.40%. The day's high was ₹4,748.45 and low was ₹4,675.55, and the total traded volume stood at 423,188.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.14%; m-cap at 1.39 Lakh Crore
The LTIMindtree Ltd stock has gained 0.35% in 1 day, gained 1.3% in the 1 week, lost 5.06% in 1 month, lost 16.23% 3 months, lost 9.2% in 6 months, gained 12.91% in 1 year, gained 6.58% in 3 years, and gained 22.88% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,424.05. At last count, the stock was down 0.24% at ₹4,702.05.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
The IT - Software company saw 264,739 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how LTIMindtree Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹6,442.00 and 52-week low of ₹4,424.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.09% at ₹4,709.95.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock Summary
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of LTIMindtree Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹154.72, LTIMindtree Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 30.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.96 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
The IT - Software company saw 129,061 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of LTIMindtree Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 90,177.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
While the LTIMindtree Ltd share gained 0.35% today, the scip is up 5.06% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 9.2% and one-year return of 12.91%.