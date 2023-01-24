scorecardresearch
Market Today Summit LIVE: India offers easy liquidity exits, says Manisha Girotra

J Jagannath Jan 24, 2023, Updated Jan 24, 2023, 3:11 PM IST

Hear the market experts to know if 2023 will be a year of comeback or deeper problems

Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Sanjay Meha, Founder and partner, 100X.VC Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Sanjay Meha, Founder and partner, 100X.VC

Business Today will host its first ever Market Summit in Mumbai at St Regis today. The one-day event will see market gurus decoding the trajectory of benchmark and sectoral indices and outlook for the current year.

BT Market Today Summit will see the coming together of top investors, practitioners, policymakers, global experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders from the Indian capital market ecosystem in Mumbai. The summit will explore key trends and challenges that will help the capital market play a bigger role in India's growth, allowing speakers to share their unique experiences and ideas.

The event started with a session by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital at 2:00 pm. Arora deliberated upon whether 2023 will be a year of comeback for the market or if the volatility of 2022 will continue this year too.

Other speakers at this event include Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities, Basant Maheshwari, investor and author of The Thoughful Investor, Dhiraj Reli, MD  and CEO of HDFC Securities, A Balasubramaniun, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC and Chairman of AMFI, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Prashant Jain, director and fund manager, 3P Investment  Managers, Sundeep Sikka ED and CEO Nippon Life India AMC, Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director PPFAS Asset Management, Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India, Kenneth Andrade, founder and CIO, Old Bridge Capital, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers and Devina Mehra, Chairperson and MD, First Global.

Meanwhile, Business Today on Tuesday launched the new Markets Today page on its website www.businesstoday.in.

3:11 PM (1 minute ago)

'India offers easy liquidity exits'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

India offers easy liquidity exits, which not many countries offer, says Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India.

3:07 PM (6 minutes ago)

PE investment trends in emerging markets

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Next session is on "PE investment trends in emerging markets" with Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Sanjay Meha, Founder and partner, 100X.VC.

3:06 PM (7 minutes ago)

Budget 2023 should focus on home loans: Niranjan Hiranandani

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Budget 2023 should focus on home loans and increase standard deduction on home loands to at least Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 2 lakh, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

3:01 PM (11 minutes ago)

'With such a large population, India still not able to compete'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

With such a large population, India still not able to compete in low-wage goods when compared with Bangladesh, Vietnam, says Dilip Piramal.

2:59 PM (13 minutes ago)

'Other sectors need PLI-like subsidy too'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Textile, tourism, infra are sectors where employment generation is more and they need subsidies, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:57 PM (15 minutes ago)

'PLI sent the right signals to world'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

PLI scheme sent the right signals to world and made the states turn competitive, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:55 PM (18 minutes ago)

'India still can't compete with Bangladesh'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

India not able to compete with Bangladesh in low-cost goods industries because of high wage cost, says Dilip Piramal.

2:54 PM (18 minutes ago)

India needs to improve logistic costs: Niranjan Hiranandani

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Logistic cost is 13% in India and in China it's 7%, if India can bring it down to 10%, that will add 2% to GDP, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:53 PM (20 minutes ago)

'Real estate volumes have grown'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Real estate volumes have grown in 2022, gas from Russia saved us too, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:51 PM (22 minutes ago)

Growth path has been unprecedented in 2022: Niranjan Hiranandani

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Growth path has been unprecedented in 2022 despite home loan rates rising from 6.5% to 8.2%, says Niranjan Hiranandani.

2:44 PM (29 minutes ago)

India Inc's Expectations on 2023 and Beyond

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Next session is on India Inc's expectations from 2023 and beyond with Dilip G Piramal Chairman, VIP Industries and Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, at Hiranandani Group.

2:42 PM (31 minutes ago)

Samir Arora on impact of US interest rate hike

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

 

2:38 PM (35 minutes ago)

'We hold Zomato, Paytm but not Nykaa'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Nykaa's business seems doable but not Zomato and Paytm and they can turn multi-baggers, says Samir Arora.

2:35 PM (37 minutes ago)

'HDFC Bank will be our number one holding'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

HDFC Bank will remain our number one holding. It's very cheap and comes at one-third value of Bajaj Finance, says Samir Arora.
 

2:33 PM (39 minutes ago)

'We hold 30 stocks, there has to be diversification'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Concentration of portfolio is a bad idea. We have 30 names, which include 10 big names, 20 mid-caps or new companies, says Samir Arora.
 

2:30 PM (43 minutes ago)

'Bajaj Finance we made 70x'

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Bajaj Finance we made 70x but sold it fully. We have Adani Port, says Samir Arora.

2:28 PM (44 minutes ago)

How can IT companies be immune from global trend?

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

While all global tech companies are resorting to layoffs, how long can IT companies remain unaffected, says Samir Arora on selling IT stocks and said might re-enter in 6-8 months.

2:26 PM (46 minutes ago)

Can make money from three sectors: Samir Arora

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Financials, consumer and technology stocks can make the most money in future, says Samir Arora.

2:24 PM (49 minutes ago)

Can equities beat FDs?

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

Over time, equities will beat fixed deposits, if not in a year but compounding wise, says Samir Arora.

2:20 PM (53 minutes ago)

'US markets have rarely been negative...': Samir Arora

Posted by :- Jamma Jagannath

US markets have rarely been negative for two years in a row, which happened only four times in last 100 years, says Samir Arora.

