Market Today Summit LIVE: India offers easy liquidity exits, says Manisha Girotra

Business Today will host its first ever Market Summit in Mumbai at St Regis today. The one-day event will see market gurus decoding the trajectory of benchmark and sectoral indices and outlook for the current year.
BT Market Today Summit will see the coming together of top investors, practitioners, policymakers, global experts, business leaders, and other stakeholders from the Indian capital market ecosystem in Mumbai. The summit will explore key trends and challenges that will help the capital market play a bigger role in India's growth, allowing speakers to share their unique experiences and ideas.
The event started with a session by Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital at 2:00 pm. Arora deliberated upon whether 2023 will be a year of comeback for the market or if the volatility of 2022 will continue this year too.
Other speakers at this event include Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, ICICI Securities, Basant Maheshwari, investor and author of The Thoughful Investor, Dhiraj Reli, MD and CEO of HDFC Securities, A Balasubramaniun, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC and Chairman of AMFI, Sankaran Naren, ED and CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, Prashant Jain, director and fund manager, 3P Investment Managers, Sundeep Sikka ED and CEO Nippon Life India AMC, Rajeev Thakkar, CIO and director PPFAS Asset Management, Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley India, Kenneth Andrade, founder and CIO, Old Bridge Capital, Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers and Devina Mehra, Chairperson and MD, First Global.
Meanwhile, Business Today on Tuesday launched the new Markets Today page on its website www.businesstoday.in.
India offers easy liquidity exits, which not many countries offer, says Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India.
Next session is on "PE investment trends in emerging markets" with Manisha Girotra, CEO, Moelis India and Sanjay Meha, Founder and partner, 100X.VC.
Budget 2023 should focus on home loans and increase standard deduction on home loands to at least Rs 5 lakh from the existing Rs 2 lakh, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
With such a large population, India still not able to compete in low-wage goods when compared with Bangladesh, Vietnam, says Dilip Piramal.
Textile, tourism, infra are sectors where employment generation is more and they need subsidies, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
PLI scheme sent the right signals to world and made the states turn competitive, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
India not able to compete with Bangladesh in low-cost goods industries because of high wage cost, says Dilip Piramal.
Logistic cost is 13% in India and in China it's 7%, if India can bring it down to 10%, that will add 2% to GDP, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
Real estate volumes have grown in 2022, gas from Russia saved us too, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
Growth path has been unprecedented in 2022 despite home loan rates rising from 6.5% to 8.2%, says Niranjan Hiranandani.
Next session is on India Inc's expectations from 2023 and beyond with Dilip G Piramal Chairman, VIP Industries and Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder, and Managing Director, at Hiranandani Group.
Nykaa's business seems doable but not Zomato and Paytm and they can turn multi-baggers, says Samir Arora.
HDFC Bank will remain our number one holding. It's very cheap and comes at one-third value of Bajaj Finance, says Samir Arora.
Concentration of portfolio is a bad idea. We have 30 names, which include 10 big names, 20 mid-caps or new companies, says Samir Arora.
Bajaj Finance we made 70x but sold it fully. We have Adani Port, says Samir Arora.
While all global tech companies are resorting to layoffs, how long can IT companies remain unaffected, says Samir Arora on selling IT stocks and said might re-enter in 6-8 months.
Financials, consumer and technology stocks can make the most money in future, says Samir Arora.
Over time, equities will beat fixed deposits, if not in a year but compounding wise, says Samir Arora.
US markets have rarely been negative for two years in a row, which happened only four times in last 100 years, says Samir Arora.
