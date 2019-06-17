scorecardresearch
Market Update: Sensex closes 491 points down, Nifty at 11,763 level; Jet Airways top loser after 16% fall

Jun 17, 2019, Updated Jul 15, 2019, 4:41 PM IST

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, fell over 1.25% each to close into bearish territory Monday. Sensex ended down by 491 points at 38,960, while Nifty fell down by 151 points to close at 11,672.

9:49 AM (2 years ago)

FII and DII

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 238 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 376 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Friday.
9:51 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Benchmark indices, after opening marginally positive, turned negative to trade lower in Monday's trade. Sensex is down by 156 points to 39,295 level, while Nifty is trading down by 59 points, 11,763.

Overall 24 stocks are trading in the red out of 30 on Sensex and 40 out of the 50 stocks were bearish on Nifty.
10:03 AM (2 years ago)

Brent Crude

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Brent oil rose above $62/bbl, finding support from top producer Saudi Arabia confidence that OPEC and its allies would agree to extend output cuts into the second half of the year.

10:16 AM (2 years ago)

Global Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Asian markets recovered from the intra-day low. Hong Kong Index gained one percent. Nikkei and KOSPI Index bounced back into positive territory. On the Singapore Exchange, SGX Nifty is up 11 pts.

On Wall-Street, US Futures is up 74 pts or 0.2%. US stocks fell slightly as Broadcom pressures chipmaker shares.
10:20 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Markets have further fallen in the early trading session Monday, with Sensex falling 200 points to 39,250 level and Nifty50 trading at 11,755, down by 68 points.
10:51 AM (2 years ago)

Oriental Veneer Products subsidiary gets order from CONCOR

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

Oriental Veneer Products announced to the bourses, that its wholly owned subsidiary--Oriental Foundry Private Limited, has secured orders worth Rs 90.051 crore from 'Container Corporation of India Ltd' for manufacturing and supplying 'Boogies' and 'Coupler'. The stock for Oriental Veneer Products is currently trading at Rs 54.

10:52 AM (2 years ago)

Indian Rupee

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
On the currency front, Indian Rupee opened unchanged from Friday's close at 69.80 against the dollar.

11:33 AM (2 years ago)

Reliance Capital to receive Rs 6,000 crore as proceeds from RNAM stake sale

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Reliance Capital receives overwhelming response for its second Offer for Sale (OFS) of Reliance nippon life Asset Management (RMAN) shares


The financial services company is to receive Rs 6,000 crore of proceeds through the OFS and already announced Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management's stake sale to Nippon life insurance company of Japan

The co. adde din the filing that the entire proceeds of RNAM stake sale for Rs. 6,000 crore to be utilised for reducing the firm's debt
11:35 AM (2 years ago)

Reliance Infra Falls over 7% as auditors say unable to give view on annual results

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Reliance Infrastructure has reported its biggest ever net loss of Rs 3,301 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, as it booked impairment and write-offs worth Rs 8,500 crore. The co. set-off exceptional losses against Rs 6,616 crore from general reserves to reduce the net impact, without which the losses would have been higher.


 Additionally, as per the filing, the auditors of the firm said they were unable to give an audit opinion on the annual results. The auditors have also raised questions about the company's ability to continue in business.

Following the news, the stock of Reliance Infra, a part of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG),  formed a gap down chart pattern at the opening bell and opened at a loss of 9.95%. As per 11: 00 am, the stock has touched an intraday low of Rs 52.70, by falling 11.13% against the previous close of Rs 59.30
11:47 AM (2 years ago)

Mahindra & Mahindra buys stake in Swiss agri-tech firm Gamaya

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Mahindra & Mahindra, India's multinational car manufacturer, has signed a share subscription agreement to buy 11.25% stake in Gamaya SA, Switzerland, in the series B funding round for Rs 30 crore ($4.3 million).

The stake in Gamaya, which works in the precision farming industry, is expected to support Mahindra's farm division by developing technology solutions.

Read more: M&M buys 11.25% stake in Swiss agri-tech firm Gamaya for Rs 30 crore
12:36 PM (2 years ago)

Piramal Enterprises Limited sells entire stake on Shriram Transport Finance

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Piramal Enterprises has announced to the stock exchanges that the firm has sold its entire direct investment of 9.96% in the fully paid-up share capital of Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited to third party investors. on the floor of the stock exchange.
1:27 PM (2 years ago)

A2Z lnfra's subsidiary secures contract from CPWD, New Delhi for Rs 58.53 crores

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

"A2Z Infra Engineering's subsidiary-A22 lnfraservices Limited, has been awarded a contract by CPWD, New Delhi, on June, 14 for execution of the Comprehensive maintenance of GPRA complex, during the year 2019-20, 2020-21, 202122 for an aggregate of Rs 58.53 crores," company filing on the exchanges said.


1:43 PM (2 years ago)

Varun Beverages BoD recommended Bonus Issue

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



BoD of Varun Beverages have recommended Bonus Issue of equity shares in the
proportion of 1 equity share of Rs. 10 each for every 2 equity shares of Rs 10, each held by the shareholders of the company.

The Bonus shares will be issued of securities premium account of the company, which stands at  abalance of Rs 1840. 08 crores, of which Rs 91.32 crores is required for implementing the bonus issue.
2:07 PM (2 years ago)

India fuel demand in May unchanged since a year

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

India fuel demand in May was unchanged from a year earlier, preliminary government data showed on Saturday,
 indicating a continued slowdown in various sectors including industrial output.

Several indicators €“ automobile sales, rail freight and domestic air traffic - indicate a slowdown in
domestic consumption. India has not yet released industrial output data for May.




2:23 PM (2 years ago)

Dilip Buildcon Limited NHDP project completed

Posted by :- Rupa Roy


Dilip Buildcon informed the bourses that the project four laning of NH-9 from Vijayawada-Macllilipatnam section from km 0.000 to km 63.800 in the state of Andhra Pradesh under National Highways Development Project (NHDP Phase -111 to I), executed under EPC mode has been provisionally completed.

The firm added in the filing that," The Provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority for the length completed of 63.861 km of the project highway and has been declared the project fil for entry into operation as on June 12, 2019."
2:37 PM (2 years ago)

Sebi bars NDTV promoters from securities market and managerial posts, NDTV shares falls 7.7%

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company  for two years and one year for holding any Managerial Personnel in any other listed company.


The stock of NDTV fell 7.7% to the day's low of Rs 32.10, against the last closing of Rs 34.80 on BSE, which is a mere 1.05 points away from the stock's 52-week low of Rs 31.05.


On NSE, the stock of the listed media entity opened at the day's low of Rs 33.25 against the previous close of Rs 34.80 and is trading mere 2.85 points awasy from 52-week low of Rs 30.40, last recorded on October 8, 2018.


Not only that, the share price is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.
3:00 PM (2 years ago)

Standard Chartered PLC 1.44 lakh shares on LSE

Posted by :- Rupa Roy

In reference to the procedures that have been agreed on the release of stock exchange announcements in the UK, Standard Chartered PLC ("SC") announced to the bourses that it has purchased the 1,440,000 of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch international, at an Weighted average price per day per trading venue of 676.3698.


Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,271,322,639 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 817,830,659.
3:19 PM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Equity markets have fallen further on Monday's trading session as tariffs on U.S. goods stoke trade war fears. Sensex has fallen 370 points or 0.94 % to 39,081 level and Nifty50 is trading at 11,711, down by 111 points or 0.98 %.
3:26 PM (2 years ago)

Markets slip further before closing

Posted by :- Rupa Roy
Equity indices Sensex and Nifty dipped almost 1.34% in  the last few minutes of trade, with Sensex slipping below 39,000 mark and Nifty trading below, 11,700 level.





3:29 PM (2 years ago)

Sharp fall in crude

Posted by :- Rupa Roy



Brent crude the global Oil benchmark, was trading at 61.6 per barrel, down by 0.66%.
