Market Update: Sensex closes 491 points down, Nifty at 11,763 level; Jet Airways top loser after 16% fall

Sebi bars NDTV promoters from securities market and managerial posts, NDTV shares falls 7.7%
Posted by :- Rupa Roy
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred Dr. Prannoy Roy and Mrs. Radhika Roy, promoters of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), from holding or occupying any position as Director or key Managerial Personnel in the company for two years and one year for holding any Managerial Personnel in any other listed company.
The stock of NDTV fell 7.7% to the day's low of Rs 32.10, against the last closing of Rs 34.80 on BSE, which is a mere 1.05 points away from the stock's 52-week low of Rs 31.05.
On NSE, the stock of the listed media entity opened at the day's low of Rs 33.25 against the previous close of Rs 34.80 and is trading mere 2.85 points awasy from 52-week low of Rs 30.40, last recorded on October 8, 2018.
Not only that, the share price is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving average.