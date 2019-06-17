Market Update: Sensex closes 491 points down, Nifty at 11,763 level; Jet Airways top loser after 16% fall

9:51 AM (2 years ago)

Market Update

Posted by :- Rupa Roy









Benchmark indices, after opening marginally positive, turned negative to trade lower in Monday's trade. Sensex is down by 156 points to 39,295 level, while Nifty is trading down by 59 points, 11,763.

Overall 24 stocks are trading in the red out of 30 on Sensex and 40 out of the 50 stocks were bearish on Nifty.