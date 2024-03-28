Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.58% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,600.35, up 0.74%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,599.95, up 0.52%. The day's high was ₹12,726.80 and low was ₹12,385.50, and the total traded volume stood at 847,589.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:05 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.35%; m-cap at 3.99 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,722.70 and 52-week low of ₹8,140.00. At last count, the stock was up 0.75% at ₹12,643.70.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
506,675 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 506,675 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:33:02 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,722.70 and 52-week low of ₹8,140.00. At last count, the stock was up 1.05% at ₹12,607.00.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.30 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.01 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
352,618 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 352,618 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 276,722.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.