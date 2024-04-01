Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.27% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,595.35, down 0.33%
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,565.00, down 0.22%. The day's high was ₹12,689.00 and low was ₹12,506.15, and the total traded volume stood at 305,591.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:10 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 2:33:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.04%; m-cap at 3.96 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,187.50. At last count, the stock was up 0.08% at ₹12,596.10.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST
150,467 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 150,467 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:34:23 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,187.50. At last count, the stock was down 0.16% at ₹12,596.95.
01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST
01 Apr 2024, 12:03:14 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.53 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.04 times its price-to-book ratio.
01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST
01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST
The Automobile company saw 102,079 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 85,393.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share gained 1.3% today, the scip is up 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.