Business Today
Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.23% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 02, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Live: The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12,569.60, down 0.24%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹12,726.80 and ₹8,377.10 in the last one year. At last count, the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.95 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Apr 02, 2024 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Apr 02, 2024
02 Apr 2024, 3:47:18 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,552.45, down 0.23%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 Apr 2024, 3:33:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,540.90, down 0.15%. The day's high was ₹12,648.00 and low was ₹12,462.25, and the total traded volume stood at 333,485.
02 Apr 2024, 3:18:51 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,868.77, Nifty at 22,433.35 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 145.78 points to 73,868.77 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 28.65 to 22,433.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 3:02:40 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SWOT Analysis

02 Apr 2024, 2:46:29 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.56%; m-cap at 3.93 Lakh Crore

The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
02 Apr 2024, 2:18:04 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was down 0.77% at ₹12,497.80.
02 Apr 2024, 1:47:42 PM IST

212,240 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands

The Automobile company saw 212,240 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 1:33:27 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings

Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
02 Apr 2024, 1:17:14 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 1:01:02 PM IST

02 Apr 2024, 12:48:55 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary

02 Apr 2024, 12:30:41 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks

02 Apr 2024, 12:04:17 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.42 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.03 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 Apr 2024, 11:46:03 AM IST

02 Apr 2024, 11:33:53 AM IST

132,181 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands

The Automobile company saw 132,181 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 Apr 2024, 11:17:37 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,851.16, Nifty at 22,400.75 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 163.39 points to 73,851.16 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 61.25 to 22,400.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 Apr 2024, 11:03:22 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks

02 Apr 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 98,704.
02 Apr 2024, 10:16:17 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days

While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.
