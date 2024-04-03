Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.07% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 Apr 2024, 3:42:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,450.00, down 1.07%
03 Apr 2024, 3:34:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,450.00, down 1.01%. The day's high was ₹12,525.50 and low was ₹12,412.55, and the total traded volume stood at 271,883.
03 Apr 2024, 3:16:34 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 3:12:31 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,858.03, Nifty at 22,448.90 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 45.88 points to 73,858.03 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 4.40 to 22,448.90 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:48:11 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 2:31:52 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.89%; m-cap at 3.91 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
03 Apr 2024, 2:17:44 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was down 0.98% at ₹12,446.80.
03 Apr 2024, 1:47:24 PM IST
179,425 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 179,425 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 1:33:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
03 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 1:02:47 PM IST
03 Apr 2024, 12:48:36 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary
03 Apr 2024, 12:34:28 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 Apr 2024, 12:03:57 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.38 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.02 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
03 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
104,201 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 104,201 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 Apr 2024, 11:15:20 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,929.36, Nifty at 22,427.80 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 25.45 points to 73,929.36 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 25.50 to 22,427.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
03 Apr 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 Apr 2024, 10:47:01 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 87,659.
03 Apr 2024, 10:16:41 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.