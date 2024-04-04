Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.11% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

04 Apr 2024, 3:41:56 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,567.25, up 1.11%
04 Apr 2024, 3:31:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,570.00, up 1.04%. The day's high was ₹12,649.00 and low was ₹12,318.05, and the total traded volume stood at 491,068.
04 Apr 2024, 3:17:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price chart today
04 Apr 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SWOT Analysis
04 Apr 2024, 2:47:10 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 2:32:55 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.38%; m-cap at 3.96 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
04 Apr 2024, 2:16:40 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was up 0.46% at ₹12,569.25.
04 Apr 2024, 1:48:20 PM IST
297,212 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 297,212 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
04 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
04 Apr 2024, 1:17:51 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 1:03:42 PM IST
04 Apr 2024, 12:47:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary
04 Apr 2024, 12:31:17 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
04 Apr 2024, 12:00:47 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.06 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.97 times its price-to-book ratio.
04 Apr 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:34:31 AM IST
04 Apr 2024, 11:16:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,686.58, Nifty at 22,362.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 190.24 points to 73,686.58 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 71.70 to 22,362.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
04 Apr 2024, 11:02:07 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks
04 Apr 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 118,885.
04 Apr 2024, 10:17:34 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.
04 Apr 2024, 10:01:20 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.22% intraday against a 0.22% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.