Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.19% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

05 Apr 2024, 3:44:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,421.60, down 1.09%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
05 Apr 2024, 3:32:28 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,424.15, down 1.18%. The day's high was ₹12,557.90 and low was ₹12,384.50, and the total traded volume stood at 231,553.
05 Apr 2024, 3:16:11 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share price chart today
05 Apr 2024, 3:12:09 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,243.09, Nifty at 22,496.55 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 15.46 points to 74,243.09 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 18.10 to 22,496.55 points as of 15:09 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 3:01:58 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SWOT Analysis
05 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
Here's how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 2:33:35 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.98%; m-cap at 3.91 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
05 Apr 2024, 2:19:24 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was down 0.96% at ₹12,442.15.
05 Apr 2024, 1:49:02 PM IST
149,298 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 149,298 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 1:32:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
05 Apr 2024, 1:18:35 PM IST
Here's how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 1:00:21 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,726.80 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was down 0.92% at ₹12,436.00.
05 Apr 2024, 12:48:13 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary
05 Apr 2024, 12:32:00 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
05 Apr 2024, 12:03:27 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.44 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.03 times its price-to-book ratio.
05 Apr 2024, 11:47:14 AM IST
Here's how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd price chart looks like today
05 Apr 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
85,068 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 85,068 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
05 Apr 2024, 11:16:50 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,216.32, Nifty at 22,506.40 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 11.31 points to 74,216.32 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 8.25 to 22,506.40 points as of 11:15 IST.
05 Apr 2024, 11:02:42 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks
05 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 61,829.
05 Apr 2024, 10:18:06 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.