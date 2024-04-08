Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.58% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 Apr 2024, 3:40:54 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,835.05, up 3.58%
08 Apr 2024, 3:32:49 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,835.05, up 3.64%. The day's high was ₹12,927.65 and low was ₹12,450.00, and the total traded volume stood at 570,409.
08 Apr 2024, 3:18:37 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 3:12:32 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,735.21, Nifty at 22,669.40 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 486.99 points to 74,735.21 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 155.70 to 22,669.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 3:02:25 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 Apr 2024, 2:46:13 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 2:34:01 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 3.73%; m-cap at 4.05 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
08 Apr 2024, 2:15:46 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,895.00 and 52-week low of ₹8,377.10. At last count, the stock was up 3.33% at ₹12,844.95.
08 Apr 2024, 1:47:26 PM IST
374,706 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 374,706 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
08 Apr 2024, 1:16:56 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 1:00:41 PM IST
08 Apr 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary
08 Apr 2024, 12:32:25 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 Apr 2024, 12:03:54 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 32.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 4.97 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 Apr 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:31:30 AM IST
08 Apr 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,609.39, Nifty at 22,629.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 361.17 points to 74,609.39 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 115.60 to 22,629.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 Apr 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 Apr 2024, 10:48:59 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 94,566.
08 Apr 2024, 10:18:40 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share gained 1.3% today, the scip is up 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.