Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.23% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 Apr 2024, 3:41:06 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,868.25, up 0.23%
09 Apr 2024, 3:33:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,868.25, up 0.25%. The day's high was ₹12,985.70 and low was ₹12,780.00, and the total traded volume stood at 314,360.
09 Apr 2024, 3:16:48 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 3:12:46 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,657.14, Nifty at 22,640.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 85.36 points to 74,657.14 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 26.15 to 22,640.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 3:00:37 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:48:31 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 2:34:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.10%; m-cap at 4.05 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
09 Apr 2024, 2:18:08 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,985.70 and 52-week low of ₹8,403.05. At last count, the stock was up 0.23% at ₹12,879.50.
09 Apr 2024, 1:47:48 PM IST
234,600 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 234,600 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 Apr 2024, 1:31:31 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
09 Apr 2024, 1:17:23 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 1:03:15 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 12:30:51 PM IST
09 Apr 2024, 12:00:34 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 33.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.14 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 Apr 2024, 11:48:28 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:32:20 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 11:16:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.27, Nifty at 22,750.50 at 11:14 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 336.77 points to 75,079.27 at 11:14 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 84.20 to 22,750.50 points as of 11:14 IST.
09 Apr 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST
09 Apr 2024, 10:47:46 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 87,563.
09 Apr 2024, 10:19:27 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock up 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share gained 1.3% today, the scip is up 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.