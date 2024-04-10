Maruti Suzuki India Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.63% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 Apr 2024, 3:40:57 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares close at ₹12,675.00, down 1.63%
10 Apr 2024, 3:32:53 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd closed at ₹12,675.00, down 1.65%. The day's high was ₹12,958.00 and low was ₹12,600.90, and the total traded volume stood at 464,162.
10 Apr 2024, 3:18:43 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 3:12:39 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 75,079.71, Nifty at 22,746.50 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 396.01 points to 75,079.71 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 103.75 to 22,746.50 points as of 15:09 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 3:02:33 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 Apr 2024, 2:46:22 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.97%; m-cap at 3.97 Lakh Crore
The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock has gained 1.3% in 1 day, lost 0.63% in the 1 week, lost 2.75% in 1 month, lost 5.67% 3 months, gained 3.03% in 6 months, gained 14.82% in 1 year, gained 7.76% in 3 years, and gained 7.24% in 5 years.
10 Apr 2024, 2:15:54 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:47:35 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:31:19 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 4, 2023:
10 Apr 2024, 1:19:12 PM IST
10 Apr 2024, 1:00:59 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: 52-week high & low
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹12,985.70 and 52-week low of ₹8,403.05. At last count, the stock was down 1.60% at ₹12,684.70.
10 Apr 2024, 12:48:53 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Summary
10 Apr 2024, 12:32:44 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 Apr 2024, 12:04:27 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹387.68, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 33.25 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 5.15 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 Apr 2024, 11:48:17 AM IST
10 Apr 2024, 11:32:08 AM IST
144,632 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares change hands
The Automobile company saw 144,632 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 Apr 2024, 11:17:56 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,916.77, Nifty at 22,702.75 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 233.07 points to 74,916.77 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 60.00 to 22,702.75 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 Apr 2024, 11:03:49 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 Apr 2024, 10:47:39 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 93,097.
10 Apr 2024, 10:17:21 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock down 0.63% in 5 days
While the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd share lost 1.3% today, the scip is down 2.75% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 3.03% and one-year return of 14.82%.