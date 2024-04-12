scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki India Share Price LIVE Updates: down 0.63% in 5 days, where is the stock headed?

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 12, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Stock Price Live: The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12,682.75, down 1.59%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹12,985.70 and ₹8,420.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.99 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 12, 2024 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 12, 2024
12 Apr 2024, 8:32:51 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Apr 10, 2024,Maruti Suzuki India Ltd`s stock closed 1.59% lower at ₹12,682.75. The 52-week low stood at ₹8,420.00, and the 52-week high reached ₹12,985.70.
12 Apr 2024, 8:04:39 AM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹12,600.90 and went up to a high of ₹12,958.00 during the previous trading session on Apr 10, 2024.
12 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹12,682.75, down 1.59%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹12,985.70 and ₹8,420.00 in the last one year. At last count, the Maruti Suzuki India Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹3.99 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Maruti Suzuki India Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
