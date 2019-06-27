MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh

12:25 PM (2 years ago)

MG Hector Price in India

Posted by :- Udit Verma

The two petrol manual transmission variants are priced at Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 12.98 lakh while the petrol engine with hybrid option with manual transmission is offered in three variants priced at Rs 13.58 lakh to Rs 15 88 lakh. There are also two variants with dual clutch automatic transmission option with the petrol engine priced at Rs 15.28 lakh and Rs 16.78 lakh. The four diesel variants offered only in manual transmission is priced at Rs 13.18-16.88 lakh.