MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 12.18 lakh

MG Hector comes loaded with safety features such as dual front airbags (standard). The top variants of the SUV will get as many as six airbags.
MG Hector had announced English actor Benedict Cumberbatch as its brand ambassador in March, 2019.
MG Hector gets and embedded eSIM by Airtel giving it connectivity features through iSMART technology.
MG Hector comes with --
5 years unlimited warranty for personal users
5 years/ 150000 Km warranty for commercial users
5 years road-side assistance
