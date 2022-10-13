Mukul Agrawal stayed put on this stock in Q2 despite 50% fall since April

Seasoned investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal stayed put on Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys in the September quarter, latest shareholding pattern suggests.

Agrawal held 7,78,900 shares or 1.44 per cent stake in this company as of September 30, the same as June quarter. The scrip has recovered 8 per cent from its June low of Rs 230.40 but is still down 51.44 per cent from its April 12 high of Rs 514.

On Thursday, it was trading 0.48 per cent lower at Rs 249.55. At a market capitalisation of Rs 1,346.42 crore, Agrawal's holding in the company was worth Rs 19.40 crore.

Agrawal has been holding a stake in this company at least since September quarter of 2018.

Also Read: Dolly Khanna trimmed stake in Aries Agro, likely exited Goa Carbon in Q2



Other shareholders

Data available with BSE showed foreign portfolio investors (1.23 per cent) and mutual funds (0.01 per cent) have negligible holding in the company. Resident individuals holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakhs account for 10.99 per cent of the company stake. On the other hand, resident individuals holding nominal share capital in excess of Rs 2 lakhs, such as Agrawal, held 4.75 per cent stake in the company. Promoter holding in the company stood at 58.69 per cent as of September 30.



Data available with Trendlyne showed Agrawal owned 53 stocks, which are worth of Rs 2,344.6 crore. His stock portfolio was worth Rs 2,284 crore as of June 30 and Rs 2,505 crore as of December 31.