Nippon Multi Cap Fund: A long-term wealth builder for less than a cup of Starbucks Coffee!

What if one disciplined SIP in a single equity fund could quietly compound into a life‑changing corpus over two decades? In effect multiply your corpus 6 times with peace of mind!

That is exactly the story Nippon India Multi Cap Fund tells today.

Over the last 21 years, this fund has lived through almost every kind of market weather you can imagine – the Global Financial Crisis, taper tantrum, demonetisation, COVID, post‑COVID small- and mid-cap euphoria, and the current higher-for-longer interest rate regime. Yet, its core proposition has remained simple: a true multi-cap portfolio that always stays invested across large, mid and small caps with a “growth at reasonable valuations” philosophy.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The fund manages around ₹50,820 crore in assets, with a NAV near ₹308 per unit. Launched in March 2005, it has compounded at roughly 17.2% CAGR since inception (based on available data).

Here is what that means in investor terms:

A simple SIP of ₹5,000 per month, maintained for 21 years, would today be worth about ₹85.3 lakh – an internal rate of return of approximately 15.8%. That’s the outcome of staying invested in one diversified equity fund across multiple market cycles, not chasing every new theme.

Point‑to‑point numbers also show robust compounding: around 16% CAGR over the last 10 and 7 years, about 20% over the last 5 and 3 years, and roughly 9% in the latest 1‑year period. Ironically, it’s usually when 1‑year returns cool off while long‑term CAGRs remain healthy that many investors lose patience and interrupt their SIPs.

Advertisement

Under the hood, the fund is genuinely diversified.

It holds roughly 125 stocks, with the top 10 names at about 30.4% of assets and the top 5 around 19.5%. In line with the multi-cap mandate, it keeps material exposure across the market-cap curve – approximately 45% in large caps, 28% in mid caps and 27% in small caps. That mix gives it both ballast and an engine for alpha.

Look at the portfolio and a pattern emerges: large private banks and financials such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance provide the core, with insurance and financialisation through names like Max Financial.

Around this, the fund builds exposure to industrials, capital goods, utilities and manufacturing via companies like L&T, NTPC, RIL, Linde India and GE Vernova, along with IT (Infosys) and consumption plays like ITC. It’s a broad India growth basket rather than a narrow sector punt.

Advertisement

On valuations, the portfolio trades near 30.7x earnings and 4.2x book, signalling a clear growth tilt – this isn’t a “deep value” strategy, but one that is willing to pay for quality, scalability and balance sheet strength.

None of this comes without risk.

Multi-cap funds are, by design, high‑risk equity products. A meaningful allocation to mid and small caps means NAVs can be volatile, especially during sharp corrections or liquidity squeezes. Costs (including expense ratios and any applicable exit loads) also matter and should be evaluated in the context of your own holding period and behaviour.

Where does that leave a fund like this in an investor’s toolkit?

For investors with a genuinely long horizon, the ability to sit through drawdowns, and a desire to own the breadth of India’s growth story – incumbents, emerging leaders and niche small caps – a multi-cap strategy can be a useful core or satellite allocation. Nippon India Multi Cap Fund is one live example of what that combination plus discipline can achieve over 20+ years.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell this scheme. It’s simply a real‑world case study of three things working together: a clear mandate, a consistent framework, and an investor who stayed the course.