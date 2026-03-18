'Felt suffocated, humiliated': Pradyut Bordoloi on leaving Congress ahead of polls, blames Imran Masood

Pradyut Bordoloi, who left the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made huge claims after he departed from the grand old party on Wednesday. Bordoloi said that he was "feeling suffocated, and was being humiliated."

In a shocker, Congress's sitting MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi, joined the BJP just 24 hours after resigning from the grand old party. Before quitting the party, he was the chairman of the manifesto committee for the Assam elections.

Advertisement

Related Articles

His departure comes less than a month after the former state president Bhupen Kumar Borah crossed over to the BJP.

He told ANI that in the Assam CEC meeting held on March 13, he came to know that "a communal leader" such as Imran Masood said that all of Bordoloi's claims about a candidate against whom he gave evidence of a criminal nexus were "false and fabricated".

He added, "Imraan Masood, in the presence of the party's top leadership, had the audacity to say that all that Pradyut Bordoloi said was fabricated. The APCC president present there remained silent. This hurt me a lot."

#WATCH | Delhi | On resigning from Congress and joining BJP, MP Pradyut Bordoloi says," There is no one reason. I was feeling suffocated, and I was being humiliated. "



"On 13th March, the Assam CEC meeting was held. I came to know that a communal leader like Imraan Masood said… pic.twitter.com/DFszDV5fop — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

Replying to Bordoloi's allegations against him, Masood said that there is no personal resentment and that "their personal agenda has failed." He further said that everyone is working for the Congress in Assam, while adding that he submitted the correct report to the party.

Advertisement

"They are upset with me, but their personal agenda has failed. In Assam, there is only about money...Priyanka ji had met everyone, including Pradyut bhai, but he had decided to leave....Most leaders in Congress are Hindu. Is Pradyut's leaving making any difference? Isn't Gaurav not there? This is not about Hindu-Muslim. It was only his agenda."

#WATCH | Delhi | Over MP Pradyut Bardoloi's allegations against him, Congress MP Imraan Masood says," There is no personal resentment against me, but their personal agenda has failed. In Assam, we are working for Congress. I submitted the right report to the party. They are… pic.twitter.com/5Uod4gVn7F — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2026

While addressing the situation, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Bordoloi's decision was linked to internal disagreements over ticket distribution.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, AICC general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, told reporters, "The Congress blood runs in the veins of Bordoloi. We are members of one family and will remain so."

He further claimed that Pradyut Bordoloi has no offer to join the BJP that he was aware of and said, "No person will go to the BJP. Bhupen Borah recently went, and now he is running to secure a party ticket. No one even greets or invites to share the dais.”

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, however, accused CM Himanta of trying to malign Bordoloi politically. "I condemn such news (of Bordoloi’s resignation). The chief minister, through the media, has been trying to malign him politically.”

He added that they discussed the party strategy to reach out to the people for the polls in the meeting with Bordoloi.