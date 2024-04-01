scorecardresearch
One 97 Communications Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 3.42% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 01, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd Stock Price Live: The One 97 Communications Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. One 97 Communications Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹420.25, up 3.42%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹998.30 and ₹318.05 in the last one year. At last count, the One 97 Communications Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹26.70 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive One 97 Communications Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

One 97 Communications Ltd Share Price Live Updates, Apr 01, 2024
01 Apr 2024, 3:42:07 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd shares close at ₹420.25, up 3.42%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
01 Apr 2024, 3:31:51 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd closed at ₹420.25, up 3.42%. The day's high was ₹425.70 and low was ₹405.00, and the total traded volume stood at 6,512,954.
01 Apr 2024, 3:17:43 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd share price chart today

01 Apr 2024, 3:13:39 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,987.60, Nifty at 22,460.25 at 15:59 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 336.25 points to 73,987.60 at 15:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 133.35 to 22,460.25 points as of 15:59 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 3:03:34 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd SWOT Analysis

01 Apr 2024, 2:47:22 PM IST

Here's how One 97 Communications Ltd price chart looks like today

01 Apr 2024, 2:16:56 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd: 52-week high & low

One 97 Communications Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹998.30 and 52-week low of ₹318.05. At last count, the stock was up 3.42% at ₹420.25.
01 Apr 2024, 1:48:37 PM IST

6,512,954 One 97 Communications Ltd shares change hands

The E-Commerce/App based Aggregator company saw 6,512,954 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
01 Apr 2024, 1:16:10 PM IST

Here's how One 97 Communications Ltd price chart looks like today

01 Apr 2024, 1:01:58 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd: 52-week high & low

01 Apr 2024, 12:45:49 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd Stock Summary

01 Apr 2024, 12:31:39 PM IST

Small Cap comparison of One 97 Communications Ltd with peer listed stocks

01 Apr 2024, 11:49:00 AM IST

Here's how One 97 Communications Ltd price chart looks like today

01 Apr 2024, 11:32:51 AM IST

6,512,954 One 97 Communications Ltd shares change hands

01 Apr 2024, 11:18:41 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,000.77, Nifty at 22,477.05 at 15:59 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 349.42 points to 74,000.77 at 15:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.15 to 22,477.05 points as of 15:59 IST.
01 Apr 2024, 11:02:32 AM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd versus peer group stocks

01 Apr 2024, 10:46:20 AM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of One 97 Communications Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 15:59 IST stands at 6,512,954.
01 Apr 2024, 10:17:59 AM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd stock up 19.47% in 5 days

While the One 97 Communications Ltd share gained 2.16% today, the scip is up 48.62% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 54.7% and one-year return of 36.16%.
01 Apr 2024, 10:01:47 AM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

One 97 Communications Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 3.42% intraday against a 3.42% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
01 Apr 2024, 9:47:39 AM IST

Here's how One 97 Communications Ltd price chart looks like today

01 Apr 2024, 9:33:28 AM IST

Want to know how One 97 Communications Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

