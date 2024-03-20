Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

20 Mar 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares close at ₹238.25, down 2.77%
20 Mar 2024, 3:30:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at ₹238.25, down 2.18%. The day's high was ₹248.30 and low was ₹237.50, and the total traded volume stood at 11,706,946.
20 Mar 2024, 3:18:40 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 3:12:34 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,045.05, Nifty at 21,842.60 at 15:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 33.00 points to 72,045.05 at 15:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 25.15 to 21,842.60 points as of 15:09 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 3:04:28 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 2:48:01 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 2:31:39 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.77%; m-cap at 50.27 Thousand Crore
The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has lost 0.47% in 1 day, gained 0.04% in the 1 week, lost 5.34% in 1 month, gained 34.07% 3 months, gained 44.31% in 6 months, gained 291.94% in 1 year, gained 99.88% in 3 years, and gained 66.74% in 5 years.
20 Mar 2024, 2:17:27 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.50. At last count, the stock was down 1.57% at ₹240.90.
20 Mar 2024, 1:48:58 PM IST
9,000,546 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands
The Construction company saw 9,000,546 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 1:18:20 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 1:04:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.50. At last count, the stock was down 1.63% at ₹240.75.
20 Mar 2024, 12:49:43 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 12:33:25 PM IST
20 Mar 2024, 12:02:43 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹6.98, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.47 times its price-to-book ratio.
20 Mar 2024, 11:46:22 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 11:34:08 AM IST
6,895,032 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands
The Construction company saw 6,895,032 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
20 Mar 2024, 11:17:49 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 71,901.92, Nifty at 21,733.80 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 110.13 points to 71,901.92 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 83.65 to 21,733.80 points as of 11:15 IST.
20 Mar 2024, 11:03:26 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 5,491,047.
20 Mar 2024, 10:16:58 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock down 0.04% in 5 days
While the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share lost 0.47% today, the scip is down 5.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.31% and one-year return of 291.94%.
20 Mar 2024, 10:02:52 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.10% intraday against a 1.10% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
20 Mar 2024, 9:48:45 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 9:30:31 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 9:00:18 AM IST
20 Mar 2024, 8:48:14 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,748.42 points higher at 104.99, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 32.35 points to settle at 22,055.70.
20 Mar 2024, 8:32:08 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 19, 2024,Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd`s stock closed 0.43% higher at ₹245.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹63.50, and the 52-week high reached ₹345.50.
20 Mar 2024, 8:01:51 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹240.40 and went up to a high of ₹247.80 during the previous trading session on Mar 19, 2024.
20 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹245.45, up 0.43%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹345.50 and ₹63.50 in the last one year. At last count, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹51.18 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
