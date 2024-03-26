scorecardresearch
Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 4.30% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Mar 26, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares settled the session at ₹260.25 on NSE, up 4.20%. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock commanded a m-cap of ₹54.28 Thousand Crore at gain.

26 Mar 2024, 3:43:18 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares close at ₹260.25, up 4.30%

26 Mar 2024, 3:31:13 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at ₹260.25, up 4.20%. The day's high was ₹267.85 and low was ₹252.55, and the total traded volume stood at 43,313,462.
26 Mar 2024, 3:17:08 PM IST

26 Mar 2024, 3:13:06 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,436.24, Nifty at 22,004.05 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 395.70 points to 72,436.24 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 92.70 to 22,004.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 3:03:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd SWOT Analysis

26 Mar 2024, 2:48:56 PM IST

26 Mar 2024, 2:30:45 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 5.26%; m-cap at 54.84 Thousand Crore

The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has lost 0.47% in 1 day, gained 0.04% in the 1 week, lost 5.34% in 1 month, gained 34.07% 3 months, gained 44.31% in 6 months, gained 291.94% in 1 year, gained 99.88% in 3 years, and gained 66.74% in 5 years.
26 Mar 2024, 2:16:41 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.70. At last count, the stock was up 5.40% at ₹262.95.
26 Mar 2024, 1:46:30 PM IST

36,029,589 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands

The Construction company saw 36,029,589 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 1:16:14 PM IST

26 Mar 2024, 1:02:09 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.70. At last count, the stock was up 5.62% at ₹262.85.
26 Mar 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Summary

26 Mar 2024, 12:31:55 PM IST

Mid Cap comparison of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd with peer listed stocks

26 Mar 2024, 12:01:43 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹6.98, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 35.79 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.59 times its price-to-book ratio.
26 Mar 2024, 11:47:39 AM IST

26 Mar 2024, 11:31:32 AM IST

27,421,013 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands

The Construction company saw 27,421,013 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
26 Mar 2024, 11:15:27 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 72,559.46, Nifty at 22,029.80 at 11:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 272.48 points to 72,559.46 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 66.95 to 22,029.80 points as of 11:10 IST.
26 Mar 2024, 11:01:21 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd versus peer group stocks

26 Mar 2024, 10:47:16 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 21,490,320.
26 Mar 2024, 10:19:06 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock up 0.04% in 5 days

While the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share gained 0.47% today, the scip is up 5.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.31% and one-year return of 291.94%.
26 Mar 2024, 10:00:54 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 2.84% intraday against a 2.84% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
26 Mar 2024, 9:46:49 AM IST

26 Mar 2024, 9:32:43 AM IST

Want to know how Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's cash flows look like? See below

26 Mar 2024, 9:02:29 AM IST

How Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd performed in last 4 quarters

26 Mar 2024, 8:46:24 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell

In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,641.19 points higher at 539.50, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 172.85 points to settle at 22,011.95.
26 Mar 2024, 8:30:19 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high

On Mar 22, 2024,Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd`s stock closed 2.19% higher at ₹249.85. The 52-week low stood at ₹63.70, and the 52-week high reached ₹345.50.
26 Mar 2024, 8:02:10 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session

The price of the stock reached a low of ₹243.00 and went up to a high of ₹253.00 during the previous trading session on Mar 22, 2024.
26 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹249.85, up 2.19%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹345.50 and ₹63.70 in the last one year. At last count, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹52.09 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.
