Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.59% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

27 Mar 2024, 3:43:29 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares close at ₹256.50, down 1.59%
27 Mar 2024, 3:33:15 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at ₹256.50, down 1.69%. The day's high was ₹266.30 and low was ₹254.40, and the total traded volume stood at 16,958,716.
27 Mar 2024, 3:18:57 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 3:12:50 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,925.75, Nifty at 22,155.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 455.45 points to 72,925.75 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 150.65 to 22,155.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 3:02:39 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:48:22 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 2:31:59 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.35%; m-cap at 54.12 Thousand Crore
The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has lost 0.47% in 1 day, gained 0.04% in the 1 week, lost 5.34% in 1 month, gained 34.07% 3 months, gained 44.31% in 6 months, gained 291.94% in 1 year, gained 99.88% in 3 years, and gained 66.74% in 5 years.
27 Mar 2024, 2:17:41 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.70. At last count, the stock was down 0.44% at ₹259.55.
27 Mar 2024, 1:47:05 PM IST
12,420,407 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands
The Construction company saw 12,420,407 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
27 Mar 2024, 1:18:27 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 1:02:05 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹63.70. At last count, the stock was down 0.40% at ₹259.65.
27 Mar 2024, 12:47:49 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:31:32 PM IST
27 Mar 2024, 12:00:50 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹6.98, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 37.32 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.87 times its price-to-book ratio.
27 Mar 2024, 11:46:38 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:32:25 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,989.80, Nifty at 22,170.10 at 11:20 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 519.50 points to 72,989.80 at 11:20 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 165.40 to 22,170.10 points as of 11:20 IST.
27 Mar 2024, 11:01:48 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 10:47:36 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 0.
27 Mar 2024, 10:17:03 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock up 0.04% in 5 days
27 Mar 2024, 10:04:46 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.46% intraday against a 1.46% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
27 Mar 2024, 9:48:31 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 9:34:15 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 9:01:05 AM IST
27 Mar 2024, 8:48:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,831.94 points higher at 190.75, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 84.80 points to settle at 22,096.75.
27 Mar 2024, 8:30:43 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 26, 2024,Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd`s stock closed 4.24% higher at ₹260.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹63.70, and the 52-week high reached ₹345.50.
27 Mar 2024, 8:02:35 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹252.55 and went up to a high of ₹267.85 during the previous trading session on Mar 26, 2024.
27 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹260.45, up 4.24%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹345.50 and ₹63.70 in the last one year. At last count, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹54.30 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
