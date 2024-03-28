Rail Vikas Nigam Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.25% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

28 Mar 2024, 3:42:46 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares close at ₹252.90, down 1.13%
28 Mar 2024, 3:32:38 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd closed at ₹253.10, down 1.21%. The day's high was ₹258.85 and low was ₹252.50, and the total traded volume stood at 10,764,677.
28 Mar 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 3:10:21 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,786.48, Nifty at 22,472.40 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 790.17 points to 73,786.48 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 348.75 to 22,472.40 points as of 15:04 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 3:04:17 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd SWOT Analysis
28 Mar 2024, 2:48:04 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 2:31:46 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.62%; m-cap at 53.04 Thousand Crore
The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock has lost 0.47% in 1 day, gained 0.04% in the 1 week, lost 5.34% in 1 month, gained 34.07% 3 months, gained 44.31% in 6 months, gained 291.94% in 1 year, gained 99.88% in 3 years, and gained 66.74% in 5 years.
28 Mar 2024, 2:17:37 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹64.60. At last count, the stock was down 0.45% at ₹254.35.
28 Mar 2024, 1:47:16 PM IST
7,553,820 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands
The Construction company saw 7,553,820 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 1:16:50 PM IST
28 Mar 2024, 1:02:42 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: 52-week high & low
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹345.50 and 52-week low of ₹64.60. At last count, the stock was down 0.94% at ₹253.05.
28 Mar 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock Summary
28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST
Mid Cap comparison of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd with peer listed stocks
28 Mar 2024, 12:01:40 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹6.98, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 36.66 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 6.75 times its price-to-book ratio.
28 Mar 2024, 11:47:32 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 11:31:19 AM IST
5,495,928 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares change hands
The Construction company saw 5,495,928 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
28 Mar 2024, 11:17:11 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,800.40, Nifty at 22,346.45 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 804.09 points to 73,800.40 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 222.80 to 22,346.45 points as of 11:15 IST.
28 Mar 2024, 11:00:59 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd versus peer group stocks
28 Mar 2024, 10:46:50 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 4,858,454.
28 Mar 2024, 10:18:32 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock down 0.04% in 5 days
While the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd share lost 0.47% today, the scip is down 5.34% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 44.31% and one-year return of 291.94%.
28 Mar 2024, 10:02:21 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.70% intraday against a 0.70% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
28 Mar 2024, 9:46:07 AM IST
28 Mar 2024, 9:33:57 AM IST
Want to know how Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
28 Mar 2024, 9:03:34 AM IST
How Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
28 Mar 2024, 8:47:25 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 72,470.30 points lower at 361.64, while the NSE Nifty50 lost 92.05 points to settle at 22,004.70.
28 Mar 2024, 8:31:16 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On Mar 27, 2024,Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd`s stock closed 4.24% higher at ₹260.45. The 52-week low stood at ₹63.70, and the 52-week high reached ₹345.50.
28 Mar 2024, 8:03:01 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹252.55 and went up to a high of ₹267.85 during the previous trading session on Mar 27, 2024.
28 Mar 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. The Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹256.00, down 1.71%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹345.50 and ₹64.60 in the last one year. At last count, the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹53.38 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
