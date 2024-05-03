Raymond Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 3.77% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares close at ₹2,227.60, down 3.77%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Raymond Ltd closed at ₹2,214.40, down 2.90%. The day's high was ₹2,317.50 and low was ₹2,193.15, and the total traded volume stood at 1,338,202.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:05 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 3.31%; m-cap at 14.77 Thousand Crore
The Raymond Ltd stock has gained 0.82% in 1 day, gained 8.21% in the 1 week, gained 23.85% in 1 month, gained 28.93% 3 months, gained 26.53% in 6 months, gained 42.55% in 1 year, gained 91.31% in 3 years, and gained 25.36% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 3.14% at ₹2,219.20.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 2.81% at ₹2,215.90.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
At earnings per share of ₹240.77, Raymond Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.55 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.65 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Raymond Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 405,623.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
While the Raymond Ltd share lost 0.82% today, the scip is down 23.85% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.53% and one-year return of 42.55%.
03 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.77% intraday against a 2.77% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.