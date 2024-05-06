Raymond Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.31% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares close at ₹2,192.00, down 2.31%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Raymond Ltd closed at ₹2,175.00, down 1.78%. The day's high was ₹2,222.70 and low was ₹2,145.00, and the total traded volume stood at 364,354.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
Raymond Ltd share price chart today
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST
Raymond Ltd SWOT Analysis
06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST
Here's how Raymond Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.26%; m-cap at 14.49 Thousand Crore
The Raymond Ltd stock has gained 0.82% in 1 day, gained 8.21% in the 1 week, gained 23.85% in 1 month, gained 28.93% 3 months, gained 26.53% in 6 months, gained 42.55% in 1 year, gained 91.31% in 3 years, and gained 25.36% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
Raymond Ltd: 52-week high & low
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 2.23% at ₹2,176.70.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
254,483 Raymond Ltd shares change hands
The Textiles company saw 254,483 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
Here's how Raymond Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
Raymond Ltd: 52-week high & low
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 2.28% at ₹2,171.85.
06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock Summary
06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Raymond Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
Raymond Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹246.01, Raymond Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how Raymond Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
187,967 Raymond Ltd shares change hands
The Textiles company saw 187,967 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
Raymond Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Raymond Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 160,179.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
Raymond Ltd stock down 8.21% in 5 days
While the Raymond Ltd share lost 0.82% today, the scip is down 23.85% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.53% and one-year return of 42.55%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.77% intraday against a 2.77% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.