Raymond Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.31% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 06, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

Raymond Ltd Stock Price Live: The Raymond Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Raymond Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,227.60, down 2.92%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹2,333.00 and ₹1,487.60 in the last one year. At last count, the Raymond Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹14.83 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Raymond Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST

Raymond Ltd shares close at ₹2,192.00, down 2.31%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST

Raymond Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of Raymond Ltd closed at ₹2,175.00, down 1.78%. The day's high was ₹2,222.70 and low was ₹2,145.00, and the total traded volume stood at 364,354.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST

06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:05 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:05 IST.
06 May 2024, 3:02:54 PM IST

Raymond Ltd SWOT Analysis

06 May 2024, 2:46:37 PM IST

06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST

Raymond Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.26%; m-cap at 14.49 Thousand Crore

The Raymond Ltd stock has gained 0.82% in 1 day, gained 8.21% in the 1 week, gained 23.85% in 1 month, gained 28.93% 3 months, gained 26.53% in 6 months, gained 42.55% in 1 year, gained 91.31% in 3 years, and gained 25.36% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST

Raymond Ltd: 52-week high & low

Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 2.23% at ₹2,176.70.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST

254,483 Raymond Ltd shares change hands

The Textiles company saw 254,483 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST

06 May 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST

06 May 2024, 12:46:40 PM IST

Raymond Ltd Stock Summary

06 May 2024, 12:30:26 PM IST

Small Cap comparison of Raymond Ltd with peer listed stocks

06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST

Raymond Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹246.01, Raymond Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.05 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.21 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST

06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST

187,967 Raymond Ltd shares change hands

The Textiles company saw 187,967 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST

Raymond Ltd versus peer group stocks

06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST

Raymond Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of Raymond Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 160,179.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST

Raymond Ltd stock down 8.21% in 5 days

While the Raymond Ltd share lost 0.82% today, the scip is down 23.85% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.53% and one-year return of 42.55%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST

Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex

Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.77% intraday against a 2.77% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
