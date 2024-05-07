Raymond Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.00% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

07 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares close at ₹2,170.00, down 1.00%
07 May 2024, 3:31:39 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Raymond Ltd closed at ₹2,170.00, down 0.56%. The day's high was ₹2,227.00 and low was ₹2,135.00, and the total traded volume stood at 487,362.
07 May 2024, 3:17:31 PM IST
07 May 2024, 3:13:28 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,498.67, Nifty at 22,302.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 396.87 points to 73,498.67 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 140.55 to 22,302.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
07 May 2024, 3:01:18 PM IST
Raymond Ltd SWOT Analysis
07 May 2024, 2:47:11 PM IST
07 May 2024, 2:30:58 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.46%; m-cap at 14.53 Thousand Crore
The Raymond Ltd stock has gained 0.82% in 1 day, gained 8.21% in the 1 week, gained 23.85% in 1 month, gained 28.93% 3 months, gained 26.53% in 6 months, gained 42.55% in 1 year, gained 91.31% in 3 years, and gained 25.36% in 5 years.
07 May 2024, 2:18:51 PM IST
Raymond Ltd: 52-week high & low
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 0.10% at ₹2,194.30.
07 May 2024, 1:48:33 PM IST
329,707 Raymond Ltd shares change hands
The Textiles company saw 329,707 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 1:18:08 PM IST
07 May 2024, 1:01:55 PM IST
Raymond Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹2,333.00 and 52-week low of ₹1,487.60. At last count, the stock was down 1.44% at ₹2,160.90.
07 May 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock Summary
07 May 2024, 12:31:37 PM IST
Small Cap comparison of Raymond Ltd with peer listed stocks
07 May 2024, 12:01:18 PM IST
Raymond Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹246.01, Raymond Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 8.92 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 3.16 times its price-to-book ratio.
07 May 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST
07 May 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
07 May 2024, 11:18:51 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,513.53, Nifty at 22,344.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 382.01 points to 73,513.53 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 98.70 to 22,344.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
07 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST
Raymond Ltd versus peer group stocks
07 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST
Raymond Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Raymond Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 143,802.
07 May 2024, 10:18:14 AM IST
Raymond Ltd stock up 8.21% in 5 days
While the Raymond Ltd share gained 0.82% today, the scip is up 23.85% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 26.53% and one-year return of 42.55%.
07 May 2024, 10:01:59 AM IST
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex
Raymond Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.65% intraday against a 0.65% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.