Raymond Share Price LIVE Updates: up 8.21% in 5 days, where is the stock headed?

08 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Raymond Ltd. The Raymond Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Raymond Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,173.15, down 0.86%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹2,333.00 and ₹1,487.60 in the last one year. At last count, the Raymond Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹14.47 Thousand Crore. Here’s a deep dive Raymond Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.NOTE: This blog is auto-generated and auto-updated from the data received from official sources and Business Today group reporters. This has not been written by an Business Today staffer.