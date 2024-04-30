scorecardresearch
REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 8.96% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated Apr 30, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

REC Ltd Stock Price Live: REC Ltd shares traded at ₹507.70, up 9.16% and commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.33 Lakh Crore. The REC Ltd stock has hit a day’s high of ₹509.30 and low of ₹463.20 so far. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹524.00 and ₹127.40 in the last one year. Here’s a deep dive REC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

REC Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 30, 2024 REC Ltd Share Price Updates, Apr 30, 2024
30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST

REC Ltd shares close at ₹509.00, up 8.96%

30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST

REC Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹509.00, up 9.56%. The day's high was ₹511.65 and low was ₹463.20, and the total traded volume stood at 72,894,524.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST

REC Ltd share price chart today

30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:10 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:02:50 PM IST

REC Ltd SWOT Analysis

30 Apr 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST

Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on REC Ltd. The REC Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. REC Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹507.70, up 9.16%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹524.00 and ₹127.40 in the last one year. At last count, the REC Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.33 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive REC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.



