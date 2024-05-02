REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 8.85% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹553.90, up 8.85%
02 May 2024, 3:36:20 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹552.00, up 9.30%. The day's high was ₹557.85 and low was ₹510.65, and the total traded volume stood at 83,152,224.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 9.23%; m-cap at 1.46 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹555.70 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 8.64% at ₹553.95.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
62,144,105 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 62,144,105 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.44 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.93 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:15 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 46,668,246.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
02 May 2024, 10:03:51 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
