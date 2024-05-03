REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.72% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹557.80, up 0.72%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹558.90, up 0.67%. The day's high was ₹567.15 and low was ₹553.35, and the total traded volume stood at 45,100,197.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 2:36:37 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.75%; m-cap at 1.47 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.23% at ₹558.20.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
37,904,314 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 37,904,314 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.21% at ₹558.90.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.32 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
28,276,685 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 28,276,685 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 21,905,625.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
03 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.46% intraday against a 0.46% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.