scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS

Feedback

REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.72% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

Business Today Desk | Updated May 03, 2024, 5:30 PM IST

REC Ltd Stock Price Live: The REC Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. REC Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹553.90, up 9.22%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹557.85 and ₹127.40 in the last one year. At last count, the REC Ltd sector company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.46 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive REC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights

REC Ltd Share Price Updates, May 03, 2024 REC Ltd Share Price Updates, May 03, 2024
03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST

REC Ltd shares close at ₹557.80, up 0.72%

That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST

REC Ltd Stock Price Recap

Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹558.90, up 0.67%. The day's high was ₹567.15 and low was ₹553.35, and the total traded volume stood at 45,100,197.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST

REC Ltd share price chart today

03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 15:10 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST

REC Ltd SWOT Analysis

03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST

Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today

03 May 2024, 2:36:37 PM IST

REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.75%; m-cap at 1.47 Lakh Crore

The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST

REC Ltd: 52-week high & low

REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.23% at ₹558.20.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST

37,904,314 REC Ltd shares change hands

The Finance company saw 37,904,314 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST

Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today

03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST

REC Ltd: 52-week high & low

REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.21% at ₹558.90.
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST

REC Ltd Stock Summary

03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST

Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks

03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST

REC Ltd valuations

At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.32 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.10 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST

Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today

03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST

28,276,685 REC Ltd shares change hands

The Finance company saw 28,276,685 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST

Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:15 IST

The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:15 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST

REC Ltd versus peer group stocks

03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST

REC Ltd Stock trade volume update

The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 21,905,625.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST

REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days

While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
03 May 2024, 10:02:12 AM IST

REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex

REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.46% intraday against a 0.46% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
Advertisement