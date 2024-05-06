REC Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 7.45% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

06 May 2024, 3:41:30 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹516.20, down 7.45%
06 May 2024, 3:31:18 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹516.20, down 7.44%. The day's high was ₹540.20 and low was ₹481.80, and the total traded volume stood at 73,120,298.
06 May 2024, 3:19:10 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
06 May 2024, 3:11:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,820.49, Nifty at 22,477.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 57.66 points to 73,820.49 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 1.95 to 22,477.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 2:32:27 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 7.32%; m-cap at 1.36 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
06 May 2024, 2:18:10 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 7.41% at ₹516.15.
06 May 2024, 1:47:41 PM IST
64,383,771 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 64,383,771 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
06 May 2024, 1:17:09 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 1:07:01 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
06 May 2024, 12:04:07 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.38 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.12 times its price-to-book ratio.
06 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
06 May 2024, 11:33:39 AM IST
06 May 2024, 11:17:23 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,081.70, Nifty at 22,521.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 203.55 points to 74,081.70 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 45.15 to 22,521.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
06 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
06 May 2024, 10:48:57 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 38,145,267.
06 May 2024, 10:16:29 AM IST
REC Ltd stock down 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share lost 8.86% today, the scip is down 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
06 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 7.14% intraday against a 7.14% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.