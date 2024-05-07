REC Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.73% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

07 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹506.60, down 1.73%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
07 May 2024, 3:31:39 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹506.60, down 1.63%. The day's high was ₹527.65 and low was ₹500.95, and the total traded volume stood at 34,602,395.
07 May 2024, 3:17:31 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
07 May 2024, 3:13:28 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,498.67, Nifty at 22,302.15 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 396.87 points to 73,498.67 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 140.55 to 22,302.15 points as of 15:10 IST.
07 May 2024, 3:01:18 PM IST
07 May 2024, 2:47:11 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
07 May 2024, 2:30:58 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.71%; m-cap at 1.34 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
07 May 2024, 2:18:51 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 2.03% at ₹507.70.
07 May 2024, 1:48:33 PM IST
28,611,186 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 28,611,186 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 1:18:08 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
07 May 2024, 1:01:55 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 2.75% at ₹504.75.
07 May 2024, 12:47:48 PM IST
07 May 2024, 12:31:37 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
07 May 2024, 12:01:18 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.62 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.96 times its price-to-book ratio.
07 May 2024, 11:47:11 AM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
07 May 2024, 11:33:04 AM IST
17,846,805 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 17,846,805 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
07 May 2024, 11:18:51 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,513.53, Nifty at 22,344.00 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 382.01 points to 73,513.53 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 98.70 to 22,344.00 points as of 11:15 IST.
07 May 2024, 11:00:39 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
07 May 2024, 10:46:31 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:44 IST stands at 14,206,198.
07 May 2024, 10:18:14 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
07 May 2024, 10:01:59 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.76% intraday against a 0.76% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.