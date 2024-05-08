REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 5.40% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹534.50, up 5.40%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹534.50, up 5.12%. The day's high was ₹543.40 and low was ₹505.00, and the total traded volume stood at 48,738,551.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 15:05 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 15:05 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 15:05 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 5.32%; m-cap at 1.41 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 5.79% at ₹534.00.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
40,209,456 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 40,209,456 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 6.42% at ₹541.25.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.43 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.92 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
30,031,616 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 30,031,616 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:15 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 25,263,682.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
08 May 2024, 10:00:28 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 4.78% intraday against a 4.78% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.