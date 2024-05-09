REC Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 4.40% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹514.35, down 4.40%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹512.25, down 4.27%. The day's high was ₹537.70 and low was ₹510.00, and the total traded volume stood at 18,952,719.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.84%; m-cap at 1.37 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 2.92% at ₹519.55.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
13,353,195 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 13,353,195 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 2.65% at ₹517.80.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.94 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.03 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 8,118,243.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
REC Ltd stock down 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share lost 8.86% today, the scip is down 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
09 May 2024, 10:02:25 AM IST
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 1.01% intraday against a 1.01% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.