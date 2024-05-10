REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.86% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹514.60, up 0.86%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
10 May 2024, 3:31:22 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹514.60, up 0.43%. The day's high was ₹519.25 and low was ₹497.30, and the total traded volume stood at 19,169,120.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
REC Ltd share price chart today
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:10 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.40%; m-cap at 1.34 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.09% at ₹509.70.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
15,275,555 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 15,275,555 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 0.25% at ₹508.80.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.52 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.94 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
Here's how REC Ltd price chart looks like today
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
12,097,877 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 12,097,877 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:15 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 10,161,475.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
REC Ltd stock down 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share lost 8.86% today, the scip is down 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
10 May 2024, 10:03:19 AM IST
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.60% intraday against a 0.60% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.