REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.74% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

13 May 2024, 3:40:35 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹517.00, up 0.74%
13 May 2024, 3:30:24 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹518.25, up 0.78%. The day's high was ₹521.00 and low was ₹500.00, and the total traded volume stood at 13,237,296.
13 May 2024, 3:16:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 3:12:10 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,731.58, Nifty at 22,124.35 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 67.11 points to 72,731.58 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.15 to 22,124.35 points as of 15:10 IST.
13 May 2024, 3:04:02 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:45:44 PM IST
13 May 2024, 2:33:30 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.46%; m-cap at 1.36 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
13 May 2024, 2:17:13 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.52% at ₹516.35.
13 May 2024, 1:46:43 PM IST
9,636,997 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 9,636,997 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
13 May 2024, 1:18:13 PM IST
13 May 2024, 1:03:58 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:47:40 PM IST
13 May 2024, 12:33:29 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
13 May 2024, 12:03:01 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.56 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.95 times its price-to-book ratio.
13 May 2024, 11:46:41 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:32:31 AM IST
13 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,167.08, Nifty at 21,873.25 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 497.39 points to 72,167.08 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 181.95 to 21,873.25 points as of 11:15 IST.
13 May 2024, 11:04:06 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
13 May 2024, 10:47:50 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 4,985,302.
13 May 2024, 10:17:24 AM IST
REC Ltd stock down 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share lost 8.86% today, the scip is down 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
13 May 2024, 10:01:04 AM IST
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 2.23% intraday against a 2.23% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.