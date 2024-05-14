REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.86% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

14 May 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹521.10, up 0.65%
14 May 2024, 3:32:24 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹521.10, up 0.86%. The day's high was ₹527.45 and low was ₹513.60, and the total traded volume stood at 11,961,394.
14 May 2024, 3:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 3:13:59 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,059.95, Nifty at 22,246.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 283.82 points to 73,059.95 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 142.00 to 22,246.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
14 May 2024, 3:03:51 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:49:37 PM IST
14 May 2024, 2:33:21 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.89%; m-cap at 1.38 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
14 May 2024, 2:17:06 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.63% at ₹522.10.
14 May 2024, 1:46:38 PM IST
9,051,877 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 9,051,877 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 1:18:06 PM IST
14 May 2024, 1:03:44 PM IST
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 0.90% at ₹522.10.
14 May 2024, 12:47:27 PM IST
14 May 2024, 12:33:15 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
14 May 2024, 12:02:48 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.64 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 1.97 times its price-to-book ratio.
14 May 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
14 May 2024, 11:34:20 AM IST
7,020,290 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 7,020,290 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
14 May 2024, 11:18:04 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,997.41, Nifty at 22,143.50 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 221.28 points to 72,997.41 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 39.45 to 22,143.50 points as of 11:15 IST.
14 May 2024, 11:03:52 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
14 May 2024, 10:47:37 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,233,815.
14 May 2024, 10:17:08 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
14 May 2024, 10:02:50 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.92% intraday against a 0.92% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.