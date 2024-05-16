REC Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 2.35% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

16 May 2024, 3:41:47 PM IST
REC Ltd shares close at ₹541.10, up 2.35%
16 May 2024, 3:31:35 PM IST
REC Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of REC Ltd closed at ₹541.10, up 2.30%. The day's high was ₹543.80 and low was ₹531.00, and the total traded volume stood at 15,102,473.
16 May 2024, 3:17:23 PM IST
16 May 2024, 3:13:18 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,637.34, Nifty at 22,325.05 at 15:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 650.31 points to 73,637.34 at 15:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 124.50 to 22,325.05 points as of 15:10 IST.
16 May 2024, 3:03:10 PM IST
16 May 2024, 2:30:35 PM IST
REC Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.59%; m-cap at 1.41 Lakh Crore
The REC Ltd stock has gained 8.86% in 1 day, gained 6.56% in the 1 week, gained 0.53% in 1 month, lost 7.34% 3 months, gained 66.31% in 6 months, gained 239.32% in 1 year, gained 69.02% in 3 years, and gained 33.14% in 5 years.
16 May 2024, 2:18:25 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was up 1.43% at ₹536.25.
16 May 2024, 1:47:56 PM IST
11,622,038 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 11,622,038 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 1:17:22 PM IST
16 May 2024, 1:01:05 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:46:52 PM IST
16 May 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
16 May 2024, 12:02:14 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 9.84 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.01 times its price-to-book ratio.
16 May 2024, 11:45:56 AM IST
16 May 2024, 11:31:41 AM IST
8,503,262 REC Ltd shares change hands
The Finance company saw 8,503,262 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
16 May 2024, 11:17:30 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,838.91, Nifty at 22,163.15 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 148.12 points to 72,838.91 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.40 to 22,163.15 points as of 11:15 IST.
16 May 2024, 11:01:11 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
16 May 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 6,964,802.
16 May 2024, 10:18:33 AM IST
REC Ltd stock up 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share gained 8.86% today, the scip is up 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
16 May 2024, 10:02:18 AM IST
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 1.52% intraday against a 1.52% rise in the BSE benchmark during the same period.