REC Share Price LIVE: Stock gains 0.01%; here’s summary so far

21 May 2024, 1:47:47 PM IST
21 May 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
21 May 2024, 1:00:52 PM IST
REC Ltd: 52-week high & low
REC Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹567.15 and 52-week low of ₹127.40. At last count, the stock was down 0.18% at ₹545.10.
21 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
21 May 2024, 12:34:31 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of REC Ltd with peer listed stocks
21 May 2024, 12:01:52 PM IST
REC Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹53.72, REC Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 10.14 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.07 times its price-to-book ratio.
21 May 2024, 11:47:41 AM IST
21 May 2024, 11:31:23 AM IST
21 May 2024, 11:17:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,908.05, Nifty at 22,477.95 at 11:15 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 97.89 points to 73,908.05 at 11:15 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 24.05 to 22,477.95 points as of 11:15 IST.
21 May 2024, 11:02:57 AM IST
REC Ltd versus peer group stocks
21 May 2024, 10:46:40 AM IST
REC Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of REC Ltd's shares on the NSE as of 10:45 IST stands at 3,493,185.
21 May 2024, 10:18:13 AM IST
REC Ltd stock down 6.56% in 5 days
While the REC Ltd share lost 8.86% today, the scip is down 0.53% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 66.31% and one-year return of 239.32%.
21 May 2024, 10:01:53 AM IST
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex
REC Ltd shares underperform Sensex, as the stock fell 0.42% intraday against a 0.42% fall in the BSE benchmark during the same period.
21 May 2024, 9:47:42 AM IST
21 May 2024, 9:33:29 AM IST
Want to know how REC Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
21 May 2024, 9:02:58 AM IST
How REC Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
21 May 2024, 8:46:43 AM IST
REC Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,917.03 points higher at 253.31, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 62.25 points to settle at 22,466.10.
21 May 2024, 8:32:32 AM IST
21 May 2024, 8:04:10 AM IST
REC Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹543.40 and went up to a high of ₹547.60 during the previous trading session on May 18, 2024.
21 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on REC Ltd. The REC Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. REC Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹544.85, up 0.17%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹567.15 and ₹127.40 in the last one year. At last count, the REC Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹1.43 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive REC Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
