Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.39% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

23 Apr 2024, 3:43:08 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,919.40, down 1.39%
23 Apr 2024, 3:33:03 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,916.50, down 1.49%. The day's high was ₹2,986.05 and low was ₹2,912.50, and the total traded volume stood at 268,212.
23 Apr 2024, 3:16:53 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 3:12:52 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,773.56, Nifty at 22,395.85 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 124.94 points to 73,773.56 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 59.45 to 22,395.85 points as of 15:04 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 3:02:48 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
23 Apr 2024, 2:48:41 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 2:32:34 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.80%; m-cap at 19.87 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
23 Apr 2024, 2:16:27 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,132.29. At last count, the stock was down 0.86% at ₹2,935.00.
23 Apr 2024, 1:48:12 PM IST
195,162 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 195,162 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 1:31:59 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
23 Apr 2024, 1:15:54 PM IST
23 Apr 2024, 1:01:47 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,132.29. At last count, the stock was down 0.62% at ₹2,942.30.
23 Apr 2024, 12:47:42 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
23 Apr 2024, 12:33:36 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
23 Apr 2024, 12:03:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹103.42, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.63 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.67 times its price-to-book ratio.
23 Apr 2024, 11:49:14 AM IST
23 Apr 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST
144,056 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 144,056 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
23 Apr 2024, 11:16:58 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,776.25, Nifty at 22,369.50 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 127.63 points to 73,776.25 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 33.10 to 22,369.50 points as of 11:10 IST.
23 Apr 2024, 11:02:53 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
23 Apr 2024, 10:48:46 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:40 IST stands at 103,201.
23 Apr 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.07% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.