Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 0.67% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

24 Apr 2024, 3:42:06 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,899.05, down 0.67%
24 Apr 2024, 3:31:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,901.65, down 0.58%. The day's high was ₹2,936.65 and low was ₹2,898.70, and the total traded volume stood at 76,911.
24 Apr 2024, 3:15:49 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 3:11:48 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,829.90, Nifty at 22,414.50 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 91.45 points to 73,829.90 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 46.50 to 22,414.50 points as of 15:04 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 3:01:42 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
24 Apr 2024, 2:47:36 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 2:31:27 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 0.29%; m-cap at 19.69 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
24 Apr 2024, 2:17:21 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,132.29. At last count, the stock was up 0.00% at ₹2,918.50.
24 Apr 2024, 1:47:06 PM IST
50,635 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 50,635 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 1:32:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
24 Apr 2024, 1:16:46 PM IST
24 Apr 2024, 1:04:40 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,132.29. At last count, the stock was up 0.09% at ₹2,921.25.
24 Apr 2024, 12:48:32 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
24 Apr 2024, 12:34:26 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
24 Apr 2024, 12:02:11 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.36 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.49 times its price-to-book ratio.
24 Apr 2024, 11:47:57 AM IST
24 Apr 2024, 11:31:49 AM IST
38,598 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 38,598 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
24 Apr 2024, 11:15:41 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,062.34, Nifty at 22,463.10 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 323.89 points to 74,062.34 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 95.10 to 22,463.10 points as of 11:10 IST.
24 Apr 2024, 11:03:36 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
24 Apr 2024, 10:47:28 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 31,199.
24 Apr 2024, 10:17:15 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.07% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.