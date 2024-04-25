Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.70% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

25 Apr 2024, 3:42:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,921.00, up 0.70%
25 Apr 2024, 3:30:09 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,914.00, up 0.46%. The day's high was ₹2,935.00 and low was ₹2,885.20, and the total traded volume stood at 187,398.
25 Apr 2024, 3:18:05 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 3:12:00 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,393.75, Nifty at 22,582.55 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 540.81 points to 74,393.75 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 180.15 to 22,582.55 points as of 15:04 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 3:03:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
25 Apr 2024, 2:47:49 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 2:31:41 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.92%; m-cap at 19.81 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.07% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
25 Apr 2024, 2:15:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,133.79. At last count, the stock was up 0.84% at ₹2,925.00.
25 Apr 2024, 1:49:23 PM IST
118,885 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 118,885 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
25 Apr 2024, 1:33:11 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
25 Apr 2024, 1:17:03 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 1:02:55 PM IST
25 Apr 2024, 12:48:48 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
25 Apr 2024, 12:34:43 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
25 Apr 2024, 12:04:29 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 1.20 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.47 times its price-to-book ratio.
25 Apr 2024, 11:48:21 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:34:16 AM IST
25 Apr 2024, 11:18:08 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,999.51, Nifty at 22,365.10 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 146.57 points to 73,999.51 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 37.30 to 22,365.10 points as of 11:10 IST.
25 Apr 2024, 11:04:03 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
25 Apr 2024, 10:47:54 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 55,397.
25 Apr 2024, 10:17:42 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.07% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.