Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.84% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

29 Apr 2024, 3:42:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,927.25, up 0.84%
29 Apr 2024, 3:36:35 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,927.25, up 0.84%. The day's high was ₹2,935.55 and low was ₹2,900.10, and the total traded volume stood at 194,604.
29 Apr 2024, 3:18:22 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 3:12:19 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,656.35, Nifty at 22,626.75 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 926.19 points to 74,656.35 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 206.80 to 22,626.75 points as of 15:04 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 3:02:14 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
29 Apr 2024, 2:48:07 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 2:33:56 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.83%; m-cap at 19.80 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
29 Apr 2024, 2:17:45 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,146.18. At last count, the stock was up 0.78% at ₹2,925.50.
29 Apr 2024, 1:47:31 PM IST
74,681 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 74,681 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 1:31:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
29 Apr 2024, 1:17:11 PM IST
29 Apr 2024, 1:03:06 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,146.18. At last count, the stock was up 0.86% at ₹2,927.90.
29 Apr 2024, 12:48:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
29 Apr 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
29 Apr 2024, 12:02:37 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.21 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.48 times its price-to-book ratio.
29 Apr 2024, 11:46:29 AM IST
29 Apr 2024, 11:32:23 AM IST
40,487 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 40,487 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
29 Apr 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,294.26, Nifty at 22,528.50 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 564.10 points to 74,294.26 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 108.55 to 22,528.50 points as of 11:09 IST.
29 Apr 2024, 11:02:10 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
29 Apr 2024, 10:45:59 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:34 IST stands at 34,944.
29 Apr 2024, 10:17:46 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.