Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.08% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

30 Apr 2024, 3:43:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,932.70, up 0.08%
30 Apr 2024, 3:31:08 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,929.00, down 0.05%. The day's high was ₹2,965.00 and low was ₹2,927.00, and the total traded volume stood at 182,151.
30 Apr 2024, 3:19:00 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 3:12:56 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,543.90, Nifty at 22,715.40 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 127.38 points to 74,543.90 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 72.00 to 22,715.40 points as of 15:04 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 3:00:45 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
30 Apr 2024, 2:48:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 2:34:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.87%; m-cap at 20.00 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
30 Apr 2024, 2:17:58 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,190.98. At last count, the stock was up 0.91% at ₹2,957.10.
30 Apr 2024, 1:47:44 PM IST
136,261 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 136,261 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
30 Apr 2024, 1:31:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
30 Apr 2024, 1:17:25 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 1:01:16 PM IST
30 Apr 2024, 12:47:10 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
30 Apr 2024, 12:33:05 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
30 Apr 2024, 12:02:49 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.48 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
30 Apr 2024, 11:48:42 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:32:35 AM IST
30 Apr 2024, 11:16:25 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,899.08, Nifty at 22,765.90 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 227.80 points to 74,899.08 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 122.50 to 22,765.90 points as of 11:10 IST.
30 Apr 2024, 11:02:19 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:12 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 82,769.
30 Apr 2024, 10:17:56 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.