Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.30% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

02 May 2024, 3:40:22 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,939.85, up 0.30%
That's all for today, investors. Keep an eye on daily price movements of actively-traded stocks on Dalal Street at Business Today's AI generated Live Blogs. These informational posts may help you take informed decision on investing. Readers, however, are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor, before making any investment decisions. Happy investing!
02 May 2024, 3:34:16 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,933.30, up 0.07%. The day's high was ₹2,953.90 and low was ₹2,927.65, and the total traded volume stood at 123,650.
02 May 2024, 3:18:01 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd share price chart today
02 May 2024, 3:11:55 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,582.18, Nifty at 22,670.30 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 99.40 points to 74,582.18 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 65.45 to 22,670.30 points as of 15:04 IST.
02 May 2024, 3:03:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
02 May 2024, 2:47:35 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 2:31:21 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.21%; m-cap at 19.87 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
02 May 2024, 2:17:12 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,190.98. At last count, the stock was up 0.41% at ₹2,943.10.
02 May 2024, 1:46:51 PM IST
106,578 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 106,578 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 1:30:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
02 May 2024, 1:16:21 PM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 1:04:11 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,190.98. At last count, the stock was up 0.47% at ₹2,945.00.
02 May 2024, 12:47:54 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
02 May 2024, 12:31:40 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
02 May 2024, 12:01:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.49 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
02 May 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST
Here's how Reliance Industries Ltd price chart looks like today
02 May 2024, 11:32:58 AM IST
28,898 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 28,898 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
02 May 2024, 11:16:45 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,679.29, Nifty at 22,681.65 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 196.51 points to 74,679.29 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 76.80 to 22,681.65 points as of 11:10 IST.
02 May 2024, 11:02:37 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
02 May 2024, 10:46:24 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 25,586.
02 May 2024, 10:18:03 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.04% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.