Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 2.12% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

03 May 2024, 3:43:42 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,870.00, down 2.12%
03 May 2024, 3:31:26 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,867.00, down 2.22%. The day's high was ₹2,949.10 and low was ₹2,832.70, and the total traded volume stood at 305,657.
03 May 2024, 3:17:15 PM IST
03 May 2024, 3:11:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,841.11, Nifty at 22,441.15 at 14:59 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 770.00 points to 73,841.11 at 14:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 207.05 to 22,441.15 points as of 14:59 IST.
03 May 2024, 3:03:00 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
03 May 2024, 2:46:44 PM IST
03 May 2024, 2:34:33 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 2.97%; m-cap at 19.25 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has gained 0.04% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
03 May 2024, 2:18:16 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,190.98. At last count, the stock was down 3.02% at ₹2,843.55.
03 May 2024, 1:47:46 PM IST
178,019 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 178,019 shares changing hands so far today.
03 May 2024, 1:31:24 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
03 May 2024, 1:17:13 PM IST
03 May 2024, 1:00:54 PM IST
03 May 2024, 12:48:45 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
03 May 2024, 12:34:34 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
03 May 2024, 12:02:00 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 28.49 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.50 times its price-to-book ratio.
03 May 2024, 11:47:50 AM IST
03 May 2024, 11:31:33 AM IST
56,875 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 56,875 shares changing hands so far today.
03 May 2024, 11:17:22 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 74,368.93, Nifty at 22,605.70 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 242.18 points to 74,368.93 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 42.50 to 22,605.70 points as of 11:09 IST.
03 May 2024, 11:01:06 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
03 May 2024, 10:46:53 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 39,708.
03 May 2024, 10:16:26 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.04% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.