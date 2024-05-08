Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 1.14% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

08 May 2024, 3:40:53 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,835.95, up 1.14%
08 May 2024, 3:34:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,838.00, up 1.21%. The day's high was ₹2,866.95 and low was ₹2,795.00, and the total traded volume stood at 277,415.
08 May 2024, 3:16:33 PM IST
08 May 2024, 3:10:29 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,476.64, Nifty at 22,300.30 at 14:59 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 35.21 points to 73,476.64 at 14:59 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 2.20 to 22,300.30 points as of 14:59 IST.
08 May 2024, 3:00:20 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
08 May 2024, 2:48:13 PM IST
08 May 2024, 2:31:57 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 1.04%; m-cap at 19.17 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.02% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
08 May 2024, 2:17:49 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 1.27% at ₹2,839.60.
08 May 2024, 1:49:29 PM IST
228,653 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 228,653 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 1:31:09 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
08 May 2024, 1:17:01 PM IST
08 May 2024, 1:02:53 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 1.69% at ₹2,851.35.
08 May 2024, 12:46:41 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
08 May 2024, 12:32:33 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
08 May 2024, 12:02:12 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.25 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.39 times its price-to-book ratio.
08 May 2024, 11:47:55 AM IST
08 May 2024, 11:31:35 AM IST
156,971 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 156,971 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
08 May 2024, 11:17:26 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 73,234.26, Nifty at 22,221.30 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 277.59 points to 73,234.26 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 81.20 to 22,221.30 points as of 11:09 IST.
08 May 2024, 11:01:14 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
08 May 2024, 10:47:07 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 127,424.
08 May 2024, 10:18:44 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.02% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.
08 May 2024, 10:00:28 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.51% intraday against a 0.51% rise in the NSE benchmark during the same period.
08 May 2024, 9:46:19 AM IST
08 May 2024, 9:32:11 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Industries Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
08 May 2024, 9:03:48 AM IST
How Reliance Industries Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
08 May 2024, 8:45:37 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,895.54 points higher at 17.39, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,442.70.
08 May 2024, 8:31:26 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 07, 2024,Reliance Industries Ltd`s stock closed 1.23% lower at ₹2,803.95. The 52-week low stood at ₹2,193.12, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,024.80.
08 May 2024, 8:00:46 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹2,785.00 and went up to a high of ₹2,840.75 during the previous trading session on May 07, 2024.
08 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Industries Ltd. The Reliance Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,803.95, down 1.23%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.80 and ₹2,193.12 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Industries Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹18.97 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
