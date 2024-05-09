Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock lost 1.85% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

09 May 2024, 3:42:49 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,784.60, down 1.85%
09 May 2024, 3:32:41 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,783.15, down 1.90%. The day's high was ₹2,859.00 and low was ₹2,780.00, and the total traded volume stood at 105,143.
09 May 2024, 3:16:26 PM IST
09 May 2024, 3:12:24 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,432.36, Nifty at 22,008.65 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 1,034.03 points to 72,432.36 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 293.85 to 22,008.65 points as of 15:04 IST.
09 May 2024, 3:02:16 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:47:59 PM IST
09 May 2024, 2:33:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks down 1.46%; m-cap at 18.91 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.02% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
09 May 2024, 2:15:37 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd: 52-week high & low
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 1.46% at ₹2,795.55.
09 May 2024, 1:49:19 PM IST
60,395 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 60,395 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 1:33:03 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
09 May 2024, 1:18:50 PM IST
09 May 2024, 1:02:40 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was down 1.72% at ₹2,788.20.
09 May 2024, 12:48:29 PM IST
09 May 2024, 12:34:21 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
09 May 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.57 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.42 times its price-to-book ratio.
09 May 2024, 11:47:42 AM IST
09 May 2024, 11:31:29 AM IST
29,771 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 29,771 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
09 May 2024, 11:17:21 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,939.79, Nifty at 22,156.05 at 11:10 IST
The 30-share Sensex was down 526.60 points to 72,939.79 at 11:10 IST, while the 50-share Nifty fell 146.45 to 22,156.05 points as of 11:10 IST.
09 May 2024, 11:03:13 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
09 May 2024, 10:46:59 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 22,452.
09 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock down 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share lost 0.02% today, the scip is down 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.