Reliance Industries Share Price Highlights: Stock gained 0.71% during today's trading session; Check price range, day's high and low

10 May 2024, 3:43:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares close at ₹2,806.60, up 0.71%
10 May 2024, 3:33:30 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Price Recap
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed at ₹2,812.60, up 0.93%. The day's high was ₹2,821.35 and low was ₹2,775.20, and the total traded volume stood at 381,179.
10 May 2024, 3:15:09 PM IST
10 May 2024, 3:13:08 PM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,709.25, Nifty at 22,032.80 at 15:04 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 305.08 points to 72,709.25 at 15:04 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 75.30 to 22,032.80 points as of 15:04 IST.
10 May 2024, 3:00:55 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis
10 May 2024, 2:48:48 PM IST
10 May 2024, 2:32:38 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price LIVE: Stocks up 0.40%; m-cap at 18.93 Lakh Crore
The Reliance Industries Ltd stock has lost 0.02% in 1 day, lost 1.3% in the 1 week, gained 4.26% in 1 month, gained 19.03% 3 months, gained 8.05% in 6 months, gained 22.54% in 1 year, gained 15.11% in 3 years, and gained 19.09% in 5 years.
10 May 2024, 2:16:25 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.23% at ₹2,793.25.
10 May 2024, 1:46:03 PM IST
95,683 Reliance Industries Ltd shares change hands
The Refineries company saw 95,683 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 1:31:44 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shareholding pie: FPIs, DIIs, public holdings
Here’s how Reliance Industries Ltd’s shareholding pie looked like at the end of Quarter 1, 2024:
10 May 2024, 1:17:37 PM IST
10 May 2024, 1:03:28 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares have hit a 52-week high of ₹3,024.80 and 52-week low of ₹2,193.12. At last count, the stock was up 0.03% at ₹2,787.55.
10 May 2024, 12:49:17 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock Summary
10 May 2024, 12:33:07 PM IST
Large Cap comparison of Reliance Industries Ltd with peer listed stocks
10 May 2024, 12:02:44 PM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd valuations
At earnings per share of ₹102.90, Reliance Industries Ltd was commanding a price-to-earnings ratio 27.08 times its trailing 12-month EPS. The stock was trading at 2.38 times its price-to-book ratio.
10 May 2024, 11:46:31 AM IST
10 May 2024, 11:34:24 AM IST
The Refineries company saw 79,267 shares changing hands so far today. A rise in volumes along with rise in share price generally reflects bullish sentiment on the counter. But a rise in volumes along with a falling share price signals bearishness.
10 May 2024, 11:18:12 AM IST
Stock market update: Sensex at 72,644.50, Nifty at 22,027.05 at 11:09 IST
The 30-share Sensex was up 240.33 points to 72,644.50 at 11:09 IST, while the 50-share Nifty rose 69.55 to 22,027.05 points as of 11:09 IST.
10 May 2024, 11:04:02 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd versus peer group stocks
10 May 2024, 10:47:49 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Stock trade volume update
The total volume of Reliance Industries Ltd's shares on the BSE as of 10:39 IST stands at 50,196.
10 May 2024, 10:19:30 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd stock up 1.3% in 5 days
While the Reliance Industries Ltd share gained 0.02% today, the scip is up 4.26% in the last one month. The scrip delivered a six-month return of 8.05% and one-year return of 22.54%.
10 May 2024, 10:03:19 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex
Reliance Industries Ltd shares outerperform Sensex, as the stock rose 0.95% intraday against a 0.95% rise in the NSE benchmark during the same period.
10 May 2024, 9:47:07 AM IST
10 May 2024, 9:32:56 AM IST
Want to know how Reliance Industries Ltd's cash flows look like? See below
10 May 2024, 9:00:32 AM IST
How Reliance Industries Ltd performed in last 4 quarters
10 May 2024, 8:48:26 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Stock market previous session update at closing bell
In the previous trading session, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 73,466.39 points lower at 45.46, while the NSE Nifty50 gained 0.00 points to settle at 22,302.50.
10 May 2024, 8:34:18 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: 52 week low and 52 week high
On May 09, 2024,Reliance Industries Ltd`s stock closed 1.77% lower at ₹2,786.80. The 52-week low stood at ₹2,193.12, and the 52-week high reached ₹3,024.80.
10 May 2024, 8:04:00 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd Share Price: Day's high and low of previous session
The price of the stock reached a low of ₹2,780.00 and went up to a high of ₹2,859.00 during the previous trading session on May 09, 2024.
10 May 2024, 8:00:00 AM IST
Dear investors, welcome to the Live Blog on Reliance Industries Ltd. The Reliance Industries Ltd has been in focus today amid company-specific news and/or recent price action on the counter. Reliance Industries Ltd shares settled the previous traded session at ₹2,786.80, down 1.77%. The stock has traded in a wide range of ₹3,024.80 and ₹2,193.12 in the last one year. At last count, the Reliance Industries Ltd company commanded a market capitalisation of ₹18.85 Lakh Crore. Here’s a deep dive Reliance Industries Ltd stock performance, peer returns, historical details, & other insights.
